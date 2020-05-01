Breaking News
Distancing Learning to Continue in North Dakota

KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Skies will clear tonight with light winds and temperatures falling into the upper 30s and low 40s across the board. We’ll see a fair amount of sunshine tomorrow, and daytime highs will climb back into the 60s and low 70s. Winds will pick up once more across our northeastern counties through the day tomorrow, as they remain under the influence of today’s departing storm system. By Sunday, winds will begin to come out of the east as they respond to an area of low pressure and associated warm front to our west. Showers and thunderstorms are likely to form in eastern Montana and move into western North Dakota that evening. With some energy and instability in the atmosphere, thunderstorms could attain strong to severe levels, with strong winds and hail the main threats. Our entire area will see increasing chances for rain Monday with cooler temperatures, as daytime highs fall back to slightly below seasonal norms. There will be another chance for rain showers Tuesday and again a slight chance Wednesday. Temperatures look to stay at or below average through next week with perhaps even colder air arriving next Friday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Hazen Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Baseball"

Friday, May 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Belcourt Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Belcourt Family"

Motocross in Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motocross in Williston"

Grad Photos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grad Photos"

May Day Delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "May Day Delivery"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/1"

Bismarck Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Testing"

Did you know you can get struck by lightning inside your home?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Did you know you can get struck by lightning inside your home?"

Mother Nature just may send you a personal warning before you get struck by lightning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother Nature just may send you a personal warning before you get struck by lightning"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/1"

Friday forecast: Scattered rain with windy conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday forecast: Scattered rain with windy conditions"

Stem Student Honored

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stem Student Honored"

Williston Gift Card FB Group

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Gift Card FB Group"

Shelter Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shelter Program"

Ethanol Producers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ethanol Producers"

Eviction Debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eviction Debate"

Thursday, April 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Standing Rock Track & Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Track & Field"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge