KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

In this week's business beat we head out to get some fresh air. Spring is that time of year when a lot of people will be out in their yards gardening, and you could be treating that garden with a new local product.

Gypsum, is known as the forgotten soil amendment. It can be used to increase plant nutrition, improve soil structure, and filtrate pond water. Towards the end of last year Bismarck resident Austin Bitz started recycling drywall to make these gypsum products.