KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A few showers and thunderstorms may linger tonight as a boundary sits across northwestern North Dakota tonight. Precipitation will become more widespread by tomorrow morning as upper-level energy makes its way overhead. With southeasterly winds increasing moisture at the surface, the atmosphere will become unstable, increasing chances for strong to severe storms. The main threats will be large hail and damaging winds, with torrential downpours common. Highs tomorrow will be cooler to the northwest behind the front, and will only reach the 60s, whereas temperatures to the southeast could exceed 80 degrees. Look for more rain showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms to stick around Sunday, with perhaps some clearing by the afternoon. Sunday appears to be the coolest day in the forecast, with daytimes highs slightly below seasonal averages. Memorial Day itself appears to be mostly dry with highs temperatures back to late-May averages. By Tuesday, temperatures begin to warm back up with only slight chances for rain arriving Thursday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Friday, May 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Schools Approved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Schools Approved"

Live-streamed Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Live-streamed Graduation"

Same Teacher

Thumbnail for the video titled "Same Teacher"

Raleigh Recovery Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh Recovery Center"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/22"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/22"

Prepare for a rainy weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for a rainy weekend"

CAMPAIGNING COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "CAMPAIGNING COVID-19"

FURRY FRIENDS: MEET LOKI THE CAT

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIENDS: MEET LOKI THE CAT"

Donating Meals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Donating Meals"

Long Term Care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long Term Care"

Department of Corrections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Department of Corrections"

Broadway Circle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Broadway Circle"

South Border Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Border Track"

Legacy Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Softball"

Ballot Postage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Postage"

Thursday, May 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, May 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Election Access

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election Access"

Ward County Voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward County Voting"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge