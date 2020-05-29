KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

It’ll be another cool night with a few passing clouds. Most will see overnight lows into the 40s, with a few 30s possible across the northeast. Highs tomorrow will be similar to today, into the upper 60s and low 70s. The apex of high pressure will shift to our east, allowing winds to become a bit stronger out of the southeast. By Sunday, expect warmer temperatures, particularly out west as an upper-level ridge builds overhead. A front will move into eastern Montana by Sunday evening. This boundary will be the focus for possible thunderstorm development, some of which could be strong to severe. There is a chance that some of the storms could make it across into western North Dakota by later in the evening. The entire area will feel above-average temperatures into early next week, with daytime highs well into the 80s for most. There will also be periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms, although at this point any development would be isolated in nature until later next week when more widely scattered activity will be possible.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder