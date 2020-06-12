KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

With humidity increasing, overnight lows will be slightly milder than as of late, and most we’ll see the 50s by tomorrow morning. Temperatures will quickly warm through the day tomorrow, with daytime highs expected to be in the 80s across central North Dakota and 90s across our west. As an area of low pressure and attendant front move into eastern Montana tomorrow afternoon, winds will increase in response. Gusts over 40 mph will likely be widespread in southwest North Dakota, and a Wind Advisory in these areas will be possible. A few isolated thunderstorms may form near the low and front, however, most of the severe weather chances will remain west of our viewing area. Greater chances for thunderstorms will come to central North Dakota as the front moves eastward. A persistent southeast wind will continue to pump moisture here, and a few thunderstorms that are able to develop could become severe. The threat may be limited by a strong capping inversion, keeping thunderstorms mainly isolated. Monday will be dryer with a slight cool down, but another chance for thunderstorm development may materialize Tuesday, primarily across our southern counties as the main energy in the upper atmosphere moves overhead. A trailing cold front will bring cooler weather for the latter half of next week with continued slight chances for rain.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

