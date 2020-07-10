KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

Thunderstorms will generally wind down overnight with a few lingering showers across parts of our northeast viewing area tomorrow, mainly in the morning. Otherwise, expect sunshine for Saturday with daytime highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Sunday will feature much warmer temperatures, with a few 90-degree readings not out of the question, particularly across the west. Thunderstorm chances will again ramp up Sunday afternoon and evening, with the threat for a few storms to reach severe levels. Rain chances will persist through the day Monday with perhaps a dry day on Tuesday, followed by more chances for rain and seasonally warm temperatures through the rest of next week.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder