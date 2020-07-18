KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

Severe thunderstorms will depart our area to the southeast later tonight, with a brief lull in the action into the early morning hours. A cold front sweeping through will bring additional chances for thunderstorms beginning tomorrow morning and through much of tomorrow, however with cooler temperatures and less humidity a severe threat looks unlikely. A cooler pattern will persist through the weekend and into early next week, with daytime highs reaching the upper 70s and low 80s for most, with decreased humidity levels. Rain chances will return Monday, with further chances for thunderstorms and a warm-up expected by late next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

