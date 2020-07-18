KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

If you're into shooting sports or looking to get into it, the Bismarck-Mandan Rifle and Pistol Associaton is hosting a family shooting day Saturday.

For nearly a decade, the gun club has partnered with the Missouri Valley Shooting Sports Association to have a safe and fun shooting day for kids and their parents. The event will have everything from rifles and shotguns to handguns and bows and arrows. There will even be a special cowboy shooting demonstration with firearms from the old west. The best part is you don't need to bring anything and lunch is included.