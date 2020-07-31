KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

Precipitation will wind down tonight with clearing skies as high pressure begins to build in behind a cold front. Expect it to be a bit breezy across the eastern half of the state tomorrow, but otherwise, expect abundant sunshine, lower humidities, and daytime highs in the 70s for most. High pressure continues to build overhead for Sunday, meaning continued pleasant weather with light winds across the board. This pattern will stick around into early next week, with temperatures warming only slightly. The next chance for thunderstorms will come on Wednesday, with a warmer and more active pattern being hinted at by late next week.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder