KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Precipitation will wind down tonight with clearing skies as high pressure begins to build in behind a cold front. Expect it to be a bit breezy across the eastern half of the state tomorrow, but otherwise, expect abundant sunshine, lower humidities, and daytime highs in the 70s for most. High pressure continues to build overhead for Sunday, meaning continued pleasant weather with light winds across the board. This pattern will stick around into early next week, with temperatures warming only slightly. The next chance for thunderstorms will come on Wednesday, with a warmer and more active pattern being hinted at by late next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Northwoods League

Babe Ruth Baseball

Meth is on the rise in North Dakota

Williston Keybirds

#ChallengeAccepted

Friday, July 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Salvation Army

DMV's Back Open

WSC Testing

Rent Bridge

Bob Needs a New Car

Museum Open

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/31

Mission Builders

Antibody Testing

Papa's Pumpkin Patch

K-9 Competition

Mrs. International 2020

Mrs. International 2020

Bribery Charges

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss