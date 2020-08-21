KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

Look for skies to clear tonight with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. Tomorrow will be another hot day with plenty of sunshine. Some neighborhoods will flirt with triple-digits once more, especially across our western counties. A cold front will approach from the northwest by late tomorrow night, increasing rain chances slightly in the Bakken area. Better rain chances will arrive Sunday as the cold front pushes through, with some stronger thunderstorms a possibility. Temperatures will ease a bit Sunday but expect further hot weather for the beginning of next week. There will be a slight chance for rain Tuesday and through the rest of the week, with a cooler pattern looking likely to develop.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder