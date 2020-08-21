KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

The Bismarck Costco is set to open up this coming Tuesday, and KX was offered an inside look at what's to come.

After Mayor Steve Bakken cuts the ribbon at 8 a.m. over 8,000 new Costco members will begin to see their benefits, and the store will have more to offer than groceries in bulk. Inside you'll also find a licensed pharmacist, eye and ear care centers, food to go and NDSU fans can even snag some new Bison gear.