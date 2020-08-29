KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

Temperatures will fall back into the 40s tonight for many under clear skies and light winds as high pressure builds in. Tomorrow will feature more sunshine with warming temperatures, particularly back to the west. Winds overall will be lighter tomorrow, but we’ll see a southeasterly wind develop by later in the day as a cold front advances southeast and into North Dakota by early Sunday morning. This front will be the focus for showers and thunderstorms, with the best chances for precipitation across our northern counties. Some of the coolest air in months will arrive Monday, but we’ll see temperatures modify by Wednesday. Chances for rain will linger across our northern counties by midweek as a series of upper-level systems swing through.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

