KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

Look for a quiet night with calming winds and overnight lows down into the upper 40s and low 50s. Temperatures will warm up tomorrow, with most of us in the 80s, and a few neighborhoods out west breaking the 90-degree barrier! There may be a few showers across our area but otherwise plenty of sunshine and breezy southeast winds. By Sunday, a strong cold front will begin to move through North Dakota. To the north, high temperatures will only reach the lower 70s before falling through much of the day. Further south, we could see daytime highs reach into the 80s before the front sweeps through. A strong northwesterly wind will develop behind the front, and temperatures will continue to fall through the night and into Labor Day. Rain chances will increase through Sunday night, with the best chances for precipitation further south and west. There is a slight chance for a few snowflakes to mix in with the rain, but accumulations are not expected. With clearing skies overnight into Tuesday, temperatures will drop considerably, and widespread frost will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Temperatures will modify through the latter half of next week with abundant sunshine.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder