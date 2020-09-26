KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

Expect windy conditions this weekend, with chances for light rain showers. Temperatures will continue to tumble, with daytime highs in the 70s and 60s for most Saturday and Sunday respectively. A strong jet stream overhead through much of next week will keep windy conditions in our forecast. We’ll also see repeated shots of cooler air, and highs only in the 50s by the middle of next week. Overnight lows will also be dropping close to the freezing mark by the same timeframe.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

