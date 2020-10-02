KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

A surface low drops to our south tonight, and winds will begin to come out of the north to start the weekend. Temperatures will drop slightly tomorrow with another morning of readings in the 30s. By the latter half of the weekend, the pattern will shift. Winds will increase along with temperatures, particularly into early next week. A return of the 70s will be possible, along with windy conditions and an outside chance for rain Monday. A warmer and dry pattern looks to continue through the majority of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

