KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota drew nearly 500,000 people to the state in August. Some now suggest that the ripple effect from the gathering could be causing COVID-19 to surge throughout the Midwest.

North Dakota's Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne says the rally was likely a contributing factor to the spread, but not the whole picture. Now, new research from the IZA Institute of Labor Economics shows how that rally was used in reverse contact tracing.