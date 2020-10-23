KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cold temperatures will continue to stay with us through the weekend, with a chance of accumulating snow across our southwest beginning overnight. Temperatures tonight will drop into the single digits and teens, with highs only getting back up into the 20s tomorrow. Although the most significant snow looks to fall across South Dakota, our far southwest counties will have the potential to pick up half a foot, and it is here where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. High pressure builds in on Sunday, and we’ll end up with more sunshine, but very cold temperatures, again way below average. Monday morning appears to be the coldest time period, with lows below 0 possible across our west. There will be a chance for precipitation on Tuesday as a weak clipper system moves through, but after this, look for a dry and milder pattern to take shape. Along with plenty of sunshine, temperatures will be much closer to seasonal averages by the end of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Fill the Boot

Friday, October 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Surrey Football

Sturgis Rally

Emergency Commission Meeting

Ministering During Pandemic

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/23

Smoke Shop

Unemployment Overpay

Masks and Policing

Pope on Civil Union

Winter Gear

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/23

Robert Suhr KX News At 5:50am Forecast 10-23-20

Robert One Minute 10-23

FURRY FRIDAY OCT 23

NDC OCT 23

Nedrose Football

Restaurant Survival

covid and gyms

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss