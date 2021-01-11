KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/11

Lawmakers discussed a bill on Monday that would curb the governor's ability to declare a state of emergency. Gov. Doug Burgum has issued dozens of pandemic-related executive orders over the past several months.

House Bill 1118 would limit a public health-related emergency declaration -- like the current pandemic -- to 60 days, with the possibility of an extension request by the governor. If lawmakers were to deny that request, the state of disaster or emergency would be considered over by day 60.