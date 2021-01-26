Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
2°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
Barriers to Justice
KX Conversation
KX News Town Halls
State News
US & World News
Pandemic: Pass or Fail
COVID-19
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Full environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline soon underway after court ruling
Video
Mandan businesses to host a Chocolate Walk on Saturday
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/26
Video
KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast
Video
Weather
WATCH: KX News Live Stream
Forecast
Current Wind Chills
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Weather Closings and Delays
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
College Basketball: BSC Men win first game at home, women fall in the first game of the season
Video
Top Stories
Class B Basketball: Bishop Ryan ready to take the next step after their big win
Video
Class B Basketball: Hettinger-Scranton knows success must come from the younger players
Video
WDA Basketball: A change in play, a change in fortune for Legacy
Video
After the Whistle: David Tries It with the Minot Majettes Hockey Team
Video
Studio 701
Brewday
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Features
KX Sport Show
Black History Month
2020-2021 Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Remarkable Women 2021
National Day Calendar
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Someone You Should Know
Contests
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Local Jobs
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Weather Closings Login
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
KXMA/KXMB/KXMC/KXMD EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Free Mobile Apps
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
CBS News Live Feed
Latest Videos
KX News Town Halls
Dakota’s CW
CBS/CW/LAFF/Mystery TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/26
News
by:
Becky Farr
Posted:
Jan 26, 2021 / 05:23 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 26, 2021 / 05:23 PM CST
Recent Videos
DAPL Appeal
Video
KX Convo: Sen. Kevin Cramer
Video
Winter Driving Reminders
Video
Chocolates for Shopping
Video
Firefighter Competition
Video
Memory Bears
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/26
Video
Weather Zoom
Video
Mugshot Bill
Video
NDC JAN 26
Video
Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/26
Video
BSC Basketball
Video
Bishop Ryan Girl's Basketball
Video
Hettinger-Scranton Girl's Basketball
Video
Legacy Boy's Basketball
Video
ATW: David Tries It w/ Majettes Hockey
Video
ATW: BSC's Buster Gilliss
Video
ATW: Mic'd Up with Coach Brandt
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Remarkable Women of 2021
Gallery
2020-2021 Students in Transition Raffle Winners
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
2020 Pro Football Challenge
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
Court: Corps must review environmental impact of Dakota Access Pipeline near Standing Rock
Belcourt man sentenced to 30 years for sexually abusing 6 children
Joe Biden to pause oil drilling on public lands
Judge bars Biden from enforcing 100-day deportation ban
Critics: Bill discriminates against transgender students
Full environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline soon underway after court ruling
Video
There are 12 states with active volcanoes. Here’s the list.
Latest Stories
Full environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline soon underway after court ruling
Video
KX Conversation: Sen. Cramer on former President Trump’s impeachment trial
Video
Department of Health putting together a Youth Advisory Board
NDHP: A few reminders when driving in the winter
Video
Mandan businesses to host a Chocolate Walk on Saturday
Video
More Local News