Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
13°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
Barriers to Justice
KX Conversation
KX News Town Halls
State News
US & World News
Pandemic: Pass or Fail
COVID-19
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Bill would legalize sports betting
Bill to study out-of-pocket teacher expenses passes House
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27
Video
Tom’s Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/27
Video
Weather
WATCH: KX News Live Stream
Forecast
Current Wind Chills
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Weather Closings and Delays
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
College Basketball: United Tribes falls to Dawson CC in doubleheader
Video
Top Stories
Hockey: Century wins big at home, Minot girls defeat Mandan in OT
Video
WDA Basketball: Minot & Legacy boys get their revenge in rematches, Watford City & Century girls stay on track
Video
Class B Basketball: Our Redeemers and Beulah win on the road
Video
College Basketball: BSC Men win first game at home, women fall in the first game of the season
Video
Studio 701
Brewday
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Features
KX Sport Show
Black History Month
2020-2021 Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Remarkable Women 2021
National Day Calendar
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Someone You Should Know
Contests
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Local Jobs
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Weather Closings Login
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
KXMA/KXMB/KXMC/KXMD EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Free Mobile Apps
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
CBS News Live Feed
Latest Videos
KX News Town Halls
Dakota’s CW
CBS/CW/LAFF/Mystery TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27
News
by:
Becky Farr
Posted:
Jan 27, 2021 / 05:22 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 27, 2021 / 05:22 PM CST
Recent Videos
Teacher Fund
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27.
Video
Rolette County Jail
Video
YHF
Video
Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/27
Video
Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
NDC JAN 27 2ND HR
Video
United Tribes Basketball
Video
WDA Hockey
Video
WDA Basketball
Video
Class B Basketball
Video
SNAP increase
Video
Fire & COVID-19
Video
GoPro found after 6 years at the bottom of Honolulu ocean returned to owner
Video
Local Election Parties
Video
Vaccine Debate
Video
DAPL Appeal
Video
KX Convo: Sen. Kevin Cramer
Video
Winter Driving Reminders
Video
Chocolates for Shopping
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Remarkable Women of 2021
Gallery
2020-2021 Students in Transition Raffle Winners
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
2020 Pro Football Challenge
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
Is North Dakota nearing herd immunity?
Video
KX News Live Stream
Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma lifts mask mandate, effective Friday
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem would support grand jury in AG crash case
Burgum adjusts statewide risk level to low/green, increases recommended occupancy limits
ND Legislature gives foreclosure extension bill a “do not pass”
In GameStop saga unfolding on Wall Street, 2 Goliaths fall
Video
Latest Stories
Bill would legalize sports betting
Is North Dakota nearing herd immunity?
Video
Bill to study out-of-pocket teacher expenses passes House
Video
Bill would automatically add prenup agreement to new marriages in North Dakota
What could Biden’s suspension of oil, gas leasing and drilling permits mean for North Dakota?
More Local News