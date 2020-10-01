KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/1

Temperatures will fall tonight into the 30s for most, with some locations at or below the freezing mark. It will remain mostly cloudy, and clouds will stick around across central North Dakota tomorrow as an area of low pressure moves in from the northwest. Winds will come out of the south and temperatures will warm slightly, especially across our west where more sunshine will come through. Here we'll see daytime highs in the 60s, whereas most will see highs in the 50s across central parts of the state. In addition, there will be a slight chance for a few rain showers, mainly across our northeast counties. As the surface low drops south, winds will begin to come out of the north to start the weekend. Temperatures will drop slightly Saturday with another morning of readings in the 30s. BY the latter half of the weekend, the pattern will shift. Winds will increase along with temperatures, particularly into early next week. A return of the 70s will be possible, along with windy conditions and an outside chance for rain Monday. A warmer and dry pattern looks to continue through the majority of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder