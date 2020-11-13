KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Good Day Dakota
KX Conversation
State News
US & World News
Pandemic: Pass or Fail
COVID-19
Election Results
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Newsfeed Now
WATCH: KX News Live Stream
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Minot nurse tells story of nearly month-long battle with COVID-19
State Canvassing Board certifies North Dakota elections
Mandan Public Schools recognizing Native American students with new position, club and class
Tom’s Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/13
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Bet on Weather
Weather Closings and Delays
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Masters Report
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Linton-HMB wins first state title since 2003
Top Stories
HS Football: Langdon wins 3rd Straight State Title
Class B Volleyball: Highlights from Region Three & Region Seven semifinals
Video
WDA Volleyball: The final six are set with four spots on the line Saturday
Video
Hockey: UMary drops first loss of the season against Jamestown
Video
Studio 701
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Brewday
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
Real Estate with Jeff
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Check it out
Coping With Copid: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service
Join the Club
Let’s Talk
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Community
Trivia Treat
Top Stories
Smile of the Day 11-13
Video
Harmony Stables
Video
Crosstown Brewdown
Video
Ways to Save Ways to Spend
Video
Features
Veterans Voices
Think Big…Shop Small
Home for the Holidays
Contests
National Day Calendar
Someone You Should Know
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Weather Closings Login
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Dakota’s CW
CBS/CW/LAFF/Mystery TV Schedule
Latest Videos
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13
News
by:
Becky Farr
Posted:
Nov 13, 2020 / 05:36 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 13, 2020 / 05:36 PM CST
Latest Stories
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13
Video
Minot nurse tells story of nearly month-long battle with COVID-19
Business Beat: New shop at Dakota Square offers products from local small businesses
State Canvassing Board certifies North Dakota elections
Mandan Public Schools recognizing Native American students with new position, club and class
More Local News
Recent Videos
COVID Deaths Explained
Video
Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/13
Video
Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/13
Video
Get ready for a windy weekend
Video
FURRY FRIDAY NOV 13
Video
NDC NOV 13
Video
Solid Comfort
Video
Class B Volleyball
Video
WDA Volleyball
Video
SYSK: Jon Lakoduk
Video
Thursday, November 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
KX Convo: Marlo Anderson
Video
Great Plains Food Bank
Video
YHF: Parkinson's Advocate
Video
Nurses Oppose Plan
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast wTom Schrader 11/12
Video
Dr. Wynne on the Pfizer vacccine
Video
Respite Caregivers
Video
Costco requiring face masks starting May 4
Video
President-elect Joe Biden starts selecting administration
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Minot nurse tells story of nearly month-long battle with COVID-19
Three Fargo officers hurt in fight during traffic stop
Patrol: Driver in crash that killed 3 was going 147 mph
KX News Live Stream
Trial of quadruple murder suspect Chad Isaak delayed to June of 2021
Someone You Should Know: The man serving up a ‘big city feel’ in more ways than one
Video
Winter sports are not in jeopardy, according to local school and health officials
Don't Miss
2020 Election Results
Gallery
Think Big…Shop Small
Gallery
Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway
2020 Pro Football Challenge
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
More Don't Miss