KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/2

An upper-level ridge across a broad swath of the country will keep temperatures well above average across the northern plains over the next few days. Look for plenty of sunshine with daytime highs in the 60s and 70s and overnight lows above freezing for most. although it will be breezy from time to time. Chances for precipitation appear to be minimal to none through Friday. A significant pattern change will begin to take shape to begin the weekend. A strong upper-level system will develop across the western half of the country and will increase precipitation chances beginning Saturday. Timing, precipitation types, and amounts are still very much in question and will need to be watched closely over the next few days. What's more certain, however, is much colder air arriving across our area by late in the weekend and into next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder