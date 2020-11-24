Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Good Day Dakota
KX Conversation
State News
US & World News
Pandemic: Pass or Fail
COVID-19
Election Results
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Newsfeed Now
WATCH: KX News Live Stream
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/23
Video
Tom’s Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/23
Video
KX Storm Team Monday Morning Forecast
Video
Trinity Health Foundation teams up with radio station for 9th annual Horn of Plenty
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Weather Closings and Delays
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Masters Report
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
After the Whistle: COVID & Athletes well-being
Video
Top Stories
After the Whistle: The State Football Champions, Century Patriots
Video
After the Whistle: The precautions taken in sports during a pandemic
Video
Plays of the week – November 22
Video
Volleyball: Century wins fifth state championship in six years
Video
Studio 701
Brewday
Business Spotlight
Check it out
Community
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Join the Club
Let’s Talk
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
Movie Minute
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Trivia Treat
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Top Stories
Meal Prep ‘N’ Make: Potato Soup
Video
Horn of Plenty
Video
Kids and Yoga
Video
Stress and the Holiday’s
Video
Features
Veterans Voices
Think Big…Shop Small
Home for the Holidays
Contests
National Day Calendar
Someone You Should Know
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Weather Closings Login
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX News Town Halls
Dakota’s CW
CBS/CW/LAFF/Mystery TV Schedule
Latest Videos
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/23
News
by:
Becky Farr
Posted:
Nov 23, 2020 / 06:25 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 23, 2020 / 06:25 PM CST
Latest Stories
Minot native Josh Duhamel back home for screening of new film, ‘Buddy Games’
Video
KX Conversation: How will Black Friday look at our local malls?
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/23
Video
Watch Out: A new extortion scam could make its way into your inbox
A Bis-Man Christmas tradition is back
More Local News
Recent Videos
Buddy Games
Video
KX Convo: Mikalah Auer
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/23
Video
Holiday Plans
Video
ATW: COVID & Athletes
Video
Thanksgiving Plans
Video
Air Force Nurses
Video
ATW: Century Football
Video
ATW: Minot Precautions
Video
Boutique Hub
Video
Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/23
Video
Small Business Saturday
Video
NDC NOV 23
Video
Monday, November 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Plays of the week - November 22
Video
Safely frying turkey
Video
Pandemic and rural businesses
Video
Trinity Turkey Drive
Video
Community meal
Video
Ugly sweater fundraiser
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
6 deaths, 710 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 9,854
Mom of 10 gives birth to first daughter, dies days later
Weather
B-52 Bombers from Minot Air Force Base Deployed to the Middle East
Video
Home for the Holidays
Former North Dakota resident bringing boutiques together through national virtual network
Video
2019 Pro Football Challenge Winner
Don't Miss
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
Home for the Holidays
Gallery
Think Big…Shop Small
Gallery
2020 Pro Football Challenge
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
More Don't Miss