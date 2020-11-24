KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/24

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum doesn’t have the authority to appoint someone to a state House seat won by a Republican candidate who died before the election, the North Dakota Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

The court, in a unanimous ruling, wrote that Burgum “has not established a clear legal right” to appoint his preferred candidate. Instead, the court said, the power lies with the district committee of the political party the former member represented.