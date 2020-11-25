KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/25

With a southerly wind increasing through the day, temperatures will warm well into the 40s for most. Clouds will be increasing through the day with a cold front moving in late this afternoon. There will be an outside chance for light precipitation as the front moves through tonight, but the bigger story will be breezy winds and falling temperatures behind the front overnight. Thanksgiving will feature breezy northwesterly winds and high temperatures in the 30s and low 40s. There will be a slight chance for light snow showers, although accumulations of snow will be very light if anything at all. We'll warm up quickly to end the week and into the weekend, with daytime highs pushing 15 to 20 degrees above average by Saturday. The next front will bring temperatures back to seasonal averages by Sunday and into next week. Breezy and mostly dry conditions will persist through the 7-Day forecast.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder