Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
KX Conversation
KX News Town Halls
State News
US & World News
Pandemic: Pass or Fail
COVID-19
Election Results
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/1
Video
Tom’s Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/1
Video
State lawmakers meet to establish pandemic rules for upcoming session
Prepare for a windy day
Video
Weather
WATCH: KX News Live Stream
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Weather Closings and Delays
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Masters Report
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Boy’s Basketball: Bismarck is back and reloaded for another run
Video
Top Stories
After The Whistle: Doing whatever it takes, the return of winter practices
Video
After The Whistle: Teammates then, Rival coaches now
Video
After The Whistle: St. Mary’s Saints Football
Video
After The Whistle: Linton-HMB Lions Football
Video
Studio 701
Brewday
Business Spotlight
Check it out
Community
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Let’s Talk
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
Movie Minute
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Trivia Treat
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Features
Veterans Voices
Think Big…Shop Small
Home for the Holidays
Contests
National Day Calendar
Someone You Should Know
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Weather Closings Login
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
KXMA/KXMB/KXMC/KXMD EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX News Town Halls
Local Jobs
Dakota’s CW
Free Mobile Apps
CBS/CW/LAFF/Mystery TV Schedule
Latest Videos
Search
Search
Search
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/1
News
by:
Becky Farr
Posted:
Dec 1, 2020 / 05:35 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 1, 2020 / 05:35 PM CST
Latest Stories
NDHP looking for white SUV in the area of a crash in Mandan
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/1
Video
Dakota College at Bottineau gives students the option to finish semester online
Video
North Dakota electric cooperatives participating in national campaign to hire military veterans
Video
New legislators sworn in
Video
More Local News
Recent Videos
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 12/1
Video
Winter Semester
Video
Vets Power Us
Video
Legislators Sworn In
Video
Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/1
Video
Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/1
Video
Prepare for a windy day
Video
Covid Comeback Stories
Video
NDC DEC 1
Video
Expressway Bridge Crash
Video
Bismarck Boy's Basketball
Video
Negotiations over NDAA bill still ongoing
Video
2020 STEM Christmas Toy Guide
Video
KX Convo: Jason Wahl
Video
Practices Resume
Video
Pop Up Gallery
Video
Air Purification
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/30
Video
Mask Makers
Video
Christmas Needs
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
NDHP looking for white SUV in the area of a crash in Mandan
Justice Department investigating ‘bribery-for-pardon scheme’
27 deaths, 409 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 5,686
Two arrested after recent string of package thefts in Dickinson
Gallery
Weather
2019 Pro Football Challenge Winner
First blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer’s goes on sale
Don't Miss
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
Home for the Holidays
Gallery
Think Big…Shop Small
Gallery
2020 Pro Football Challenge
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
More Don't Miss