KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/1

Today: Increasing clouds with a small chance for light snow in far western ND. A cold front will bring very strong wind through the afternoon. NW winds 25-35 mph, gusting to 35-50 mph. A Wind Advisory has been issued for SW ND from 10 AM to 5 PM MST. Highs will return mostly to the mid to upper 30s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy as lows fall to the 20s. NW winds to 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.