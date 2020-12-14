KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/14

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
10°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
KX Conversation
KX News Town Halls
State News
US & World News
Pandemic: Pass or Fail
COVID-19
Election Results
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
UPS driver delivers joy to a child in Bismarck
CHI St. Alexius launches Operation White Lights to show appreciation for frontline workers
Video
Spending over the local maximum tax amount qualifies you for a refund. Here’s how.
Video
Staff members at Sanford Health Bismarck receive first doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Weather
WATCH: KX News Live Stream
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Weather Closings and Delays
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Masters Report
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
After the Whistle: The challenges of being a gymnast
Video
Top Stories
After the Whistle: David tries point guard with Our Redeemer’s
Video
After the Whistle: Century Patriots Volleyball
Video
Boy’s Basketball: Velva focusing on more offensive production this season
Video
Top plays of the week – December 13
Video
Studio 701
Brewday
Business Spotlight
Check it out
Community
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Let’s Talk
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
Movie Minute
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Trivia Treat
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Features
Remarkable Women 2021
Think Big…Shop Small
Home for the Holidays
Contests
National Day Calendar
2020-2021 Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Someone You Should Know
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
KX Sport Show
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Local Jobs
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Weather Closings Login
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
KXMA/KXMB/KXMC/KXMD EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Free Mobile Apps
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Baby Giraffe Cam
CBS News Live Feed
Latest Videos
KX News Town Halls
Dakota’s CW
CBS/CW/LAFF/Mystery TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/14
News
by:
Tom Schrader
Posted:
Dec 14, 2020 / 05:24 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 14, 2020 / 05:24 PM CST
Latest Stories
UPS driver delivers joy to a child in Bismarck
Video
Silver Alert canceled for Charles Ahrens
Minot Parks wants to help you get your wishlist to Santa
CHI St. Alexius launches Operation White Lights to show appreciation for frontline workers
Video
Staff members at Sanford Health Bismarck receive first doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Video
More Local News
Recent Videos
White Lights
Video
Tax Refunds
Video
Sanford Vaccines
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/14
Video
Vaccines arrive to health care providers as U.S. surpasses 300,000 COVID-19 deaths
Video
After the Whistle: Gymnastics
Video
After the Whistle: Our Redeemer's Basketball
Video
After the Whistle: Century Volleyball
Video
Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/14
Video
Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/14
Video
A bone-chilling start to the new work week
Video
Operation Stocking Project
Video
NDC DEC 14
Video
Velva Basketball
Video
Plays of the week
Video
City employee COVID-19 situation, Minot
Video
Recognizing teachers
Video
Tom's Sunday Evening #OneMinuteForecast 12/13
Video
Handling grief
Video
Wreaths for a cause
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Baby Giraffe Cam
Gallery
Remarkable Women of 2021
Gallery
2020-2021 Students in Transition Raffle Winners
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
Home for the Holidays
Gallery
Think Big…Shop Small
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
KX News Live Stream
‘I believe I have not committed any crime’: South Dakota AG speaks out about fatal crash
5 deaths, 201 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 3,592
Electors meeting to formally choose Biden as next president
Video
Fort Yates boy making his mark on the world of rodeo
Video
Spending over the local maximum tax amount qualifies you for a refund. Here’s how.
Video
Silver Alert canceled for Charles Ahrens