KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/14

Delivery drivers typically bring people joy by delivering their desired packages, but some bring joy in a much different way.

"Antonio's actually been coming to work with me since he's been about four weeks old. A lot of my customers have seen him grow up, as well as Barb, our amazing UPS driver, so he looks forward to her coming in every day," said Desirae Earl, Owner of Desirae's Makeup and Beauty Lounge, and Antonio's mother.