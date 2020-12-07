Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
KX Conversation
KX News Town Halls
State News
US & World News
Pandemic: Pass or Fail
COVID-19
Election Results
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/7
Video
Tom’s Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/7
Video
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Video
A very warm start to the week with a big cool down in sight
Video
Weather
WATCH: KX News Live Stream
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Weather Closings and Delays
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Masters Report
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
After the Whistle: Minot family’s success in the pool
Video
Top Stories
After the Whistle: Getting to know Our Redeemer’s girl’s basketball team
Video
After the Whistle: Century Patriots Swimming
Video
After the Whistle: Linton-HMB Volleyball
Video
College Hockey: Dakota College at Bottineau hoping to turn it around, falls short against UMary
Video
Studio 701
Brewday
Business Spotlight
Check it out
Community
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Let’s Talk
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
Movie Minute
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Trivia Treat
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Features
Remarkable Women 2021
Think Big…Shop Small
Home for the Holidays
Contests
National Day Calendar
2020-2021 Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Someone You Should Know
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
KX Sport Show
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Local Jobs
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Weather Closings Login
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
KXMA/KXMB/KXMC/KXMD EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Free Mobile Apps
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KX News Town Halls
Dakota’s CW
CBS/CW/LAFF/Mystery TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/7
News
by:
Becky Farr
Posted:
Dec 7, 2020 / 05:24 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 7, 2020 / 05:24 PM CST
Latest Stories
KX Conversation: ‘Let Him Go’ author Larry Watson
Video
Child Passenger Safety Program offering services various ways
‘It’s kind of gotten a little bit overwhelming’: Kidder County Ambulance Service pushing forward
Video
Minot family finds silver lining despite contracting COVID
MEAP created to assist first responders, frontline healthcare workers with COVID expenses
More Local News
Recent Videos
KX Convo: Larry Watson
Video
Kidder County Ambulance Services
Video
Scheels
Video
Shipping Swamped
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/7
Video
79th Anniversary
Video
Health leaders discuss COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan for nursing homes
Video
Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/7
Video
With COVID-19 vaccine imminent, when and what can Floridians expect?
Video
After the Whistle: Minot Swimming
Video
After the Whistle: Our Redeemer's Basketball
Video
After the Whistle: Century Patriots Swimming
Video
After the Whistle: Linton-HMB Volleyball
Video
Report: Trump could skip Biden's inauguration, hold opposing rally
Video
Sporting Chance
Video
Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/7
Video
A very warm start to the week with a big cool down
Video
preparing for vaccine in ND
Video
College Hockey
Video
Plays of the Week
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Minot family finds silver lining despite contracting COVID
Can your boss fire you for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Yes.
Racist posts on Snapchat spark two campus-wide protests at NDSU
After the Whistle: Minot family’s success in the pool
Video
KX News Live Stream
‘It’s kind of gotten a little bit overwhelming’: Kidder County Ambulance Service pushing forward
Video
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Video
Don't Miss
2020-2021 Students in Transition Raffle Winners
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
Home for the Holidays
Gallery
Think Big…Shop Small
Gallery
2020 Pro Football Challenge
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
More Don't Miss