KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
-2°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
Barriers to Justice
KX Conversation
KX News Town Halls
State News
US & World News
Pandemic: Pass or Fail
COVID-19
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Bismarck veteran receives national recognition
North Dakota Department of Health receives grant for new AED’s
Live music industry attempts to bounce back after feeling effects of COVID-19
Tom’s Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/10
Video
Weather
WATCH: KX News Live Stream
Forecast
Current Wind Chills
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Weather Closings and Delays
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
WDA Basketball: Legacy & Minot clash for first place, Century boy’s fall in overtime
Video
Top Stories
WDA Hockey: Century tops Bismarck in OT, Minot defeats Williston, Mandan falls to Jamestown in a shootout
Video
College Basketball: Bismarck State splits with NDSCS, United Tribes sweeps Lake Region
Video
HS Basketball: Shiloh Christian defeats Standing Rock
Video
HS Basketball: Minot eyes first state title game since 2017
Video
Studio 701
Brewday
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Features
KX Sport Show
Black History Month
2020-2021 Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Remarkable Women 2021
National Day Calendar
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Someone You Should Know
Contests
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Local Jobs
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
Souper Bowl of Caring
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Weather Closings Login
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
KXMA/KXMB/KXMC/KXMD EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Free Mobile Apps
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
CBS News Live Feed
Latest Videos
KX News Town Halls
Dakota’s CW
CBS/CW/LAFF/Mystery TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10
News
by:
Becky Farr
Posted:
Feb 10, 2021 / 05:23 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 10, 2021 / 05:23 PM CST
Recent Videos
Previously unseen Capitol security footage shown during impeachment trial
Video
Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/10
Video
Winter weather hacks for snow and extreme cold
Video
A warm-up is on the horizon
Video
NDC JAN 10
Video
WDA Basketball
Video
WDA Hockey
Video
National teacher award
Video
Ambush of Biden campaign bus in Central Texas could play a role in Trump impeachment tria
Video
Prom Dresses
Video
Oil Trials
Video
Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
KX Convo: Josh Meny
Video
'Frank' has been found! Viral search helps Bucs fan track down Chiefs cutout fan he sat next to at Super Bowl
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/9
Video
Student Loan Debt
Video
Tobacco Tax
Video
Mental Health Instruction
Video
App Monopolies
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
40th Annual KX Sport Show
Gallery
Big Race Daytona
Gallery
Remarkable Women of 2021
Gallery
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
KX News Live Stream
A wild night for Mandan Police Tuesday
City of St. John declares weather emergency after city’s water tower freezes
Isaak to appear in plain clothes during trial on 2019 RJR killings
The Case For Coal: capturing a future for Coal Creek Station?
Video
Third stimulus checks: Where we stand on $1,400 payments and who would be eligible
The Case For Coal: digging deeper to find a solution for lignite?
Video
Latest Stories
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10
Video
City of St. John declares weather emergency after city’s water tower freezes
Bismarck veteran receives national recognition
North Dakota Department of Health receives grant for new AED’s
Live music industry attempts to bounce back after feeling effects of COVID-19
More Local News