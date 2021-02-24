KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/24

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
Barriers to Justice
KX Conversation
KX News Town Halls
State News
US & World News
Pandemic: Pass or Fail
COVID-19
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Make-A-Wish sending a smile for every mile
Food Safety Modernization Act classes set to take place in Mandan
Bill would allow farmers to harvest crops before November with waiver
Video
Gun legislation passed in House aims to dodge federal laws
Video
Weather
WATCH: KX News Live Stream
Forecast
Current Wind Chills
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Weather Closings and Delays
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
WDA Basketball: Bismarck finds revenge on the final day of the regular season against Legacy
Video
Top Stories
Regional Basketball: Championship games are set in a thrilling night of semifinals
Video
State Hockey: Blizzard survives, WDA eliminated after quarterfinals
Video
Region Six Tournament: Glenburn, Rugby, Velva & Mohall advance to the semifinals
Video
Region Five Tournament: Top seeds advance, Garrison & Center-Stanton move on to Tuesday
Video
Studio 701
Brewday
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Features
KX Sport Show
Black History Month
2020-2021 Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Remarkable Women 2021
National Day Calendar
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Someone You Should Know
Contests
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Local Jobs
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
Souper Bowl of Caring
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Weather Closings Login
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
KXMA/KXMB/KXMC/KXMD EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Free Mobile Apps
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
CBS News Live Feed
Latest Videos
KX News Town Halls
Dakota’s CW
CBS/CW/LAFF/Mystery TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/24
News
by:
Becky Farr
Posted:
Feb 24, 2021 / 05:40 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 24, 2021 / 05:40 PM CST
Recent Videos
Cardinal varsity player passes shoes to opposing JV player
Video
Ag Bill
Video
Federal Gun Laws
Video
What causes the wind?
Video
Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/24
Video
NDC FEB 24
Video
WDA Basketball
Video
Regional Basketball
Video
State Hockey
Video
Opening School Doors
Video
Rural Vaccines
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/23
Video
Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Vaccine Pace
Video
Suicide Prevention Grants
Video
Marijuana OK'd
Video
Watford School Pantry
Video
Sinking Ice Houses
Video
BSC Coffee with a Cop
Video
Through With Chew
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
First close-up photos of NASA’s Perseverance landing on Mars
Gallery
40th Annual KX Sport Show
Gallery
Remarkable Women of 2021
Gallery
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
New details: Police grilled South Dakota AG on phone use before crash
Mountrail County under scrutiny after state audit
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine works well in big ‘real world’ test
North Dakota House votes to legalize recreational marijuana
Video
KX News Live Stream
Thrifty White administering COVID-19 vaccines, has appointments available
Two medical marijuana dispensaries temporarily closed for change of ownership
Video
Latest Stories
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/24
Video
Make-A-Wish sending a smile for every mile
Food Safety Modernization Act classes set to take place in Mandan
Bill would allow farmers to harvest crops before November with waiver
Video
Farmers hoping for moisture
More Local News