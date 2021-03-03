Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
Barriers to Justice
KX Conversation
KX News Town Halls
State News
US & World News
Pandemic: Pass or Fail
COVID-19
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Dry conditions start wildfire season early in North Dakota
Video
KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3
Video
Load restrictions to be placed on Bismarck roads
Weather
WATCH: KX News Live Stream
Forecast
Current Wind Chills
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Weather Closings and Delays
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
WDA Basketball Tournament: Semifinals set with teams one win away from State
Video
Top Stories
After the Whistle: The legendary career of Kathy Aspaas
Video
After the Whistle: Chatting with the Champs, featuring Velva’s Gunnar Mogen
Video
After the Whistle: Previewing the Girl’s Class B State Basketball Tournament Pt. 2
Video
After the Whistle: Previewing the Girl’s Class B State Basketball Tournament Pt. 1
Video
Studio 701
Brewday
Coffee Talk Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Features
KX Sport Show
Black History Month
2020-2021 Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Remarkable Women 2021
National Day Calendar
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Someone You Should Know
Contests
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Local Jobs
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
Souper Bowl of Caring
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Weather Closings Login
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
KXMA/KXMB/KXMC/KXMD EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Free Mobile Apps
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
CBS News Live Feed
Latest Videos
KX News Town Halls
Dakota’s CW
CBS/CW/LAFF/Mystery TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3
News
by:
Becky Farr
Posted:
Mar 3, 2021 / 05:20 PM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 3, 2021 / 05:20 PM CST
Recent Videos
KX Convo: Emily Murray
Video
Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3
Video
Luke Simons
Video
Legis Cont'd
Video
New Pest
Video
YHF
Video
COVID Hotline
Video
Vaccine Clinics
Video
Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/3
Video
Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/3
Video
Continued warmth with cool down in sight
Video
WALL OF HONOR
Video
NDC MAR 3
Video
WDA Basketball
Video
Behavioral Health in Williston
Video
Sports Tournaments Good for Economy
Video
Custer Health
Video
Drug Bust Follow
Video
Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
40th Annual KX Sport Show
Gallery
Remarkable Women of 2021
Gallery
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
Minot man arrested for possession of child pornography, luring minor by internet
Two Belfield men awarded for saving a mother and her baby
Video
Department of Health COVID-19 hotline sees over 76K calls, 2K emails
Video
The Mouse River Players Community Theater in Minot looking to do renovations
After the Whistle: Previewing the Girl’s Class B State Basketball Tournament Pt. 1
Video
Third stimulus check: Americans who make more than $80,000 may not get direct payment
Popular SD ‘Singing Bridge’ hits temporary sour note after damage found
Latest Stories
Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming to North Dakota
Dry conditions start wildfire season early in North Dakota
Video
KX Conversation: Emily Murray with the Drug Enforcement Administration on scams
Video
KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3
Video
More Local News