KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/8

A Minot man was arrested on Sunday after police noticed him driving a vehicle without license plates and realized he had a warrant out for his arrest.

According to a press release, a Minot Police officer observed Joshua Brydon, 41, driving a vehicle without license plates. The officer saw Brydon stop at a house and when Brydon was exiting his vehicle, the officer recognized him and saw he had an active warrant for failure to appear and a suspended license.