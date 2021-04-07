KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/7

This Spring, North Dakota has already burned three times more acreage than in 2020 with almost 29,000 acres burned since January 2021. In 2020, there were just over 9-thousand acres burned for the year. For the season, we've only seen a quarter of the amount of snowfall we normally see. The dry fall and lack of snowfall pushed us deeper into a drought and led to an early and active fire season. Red Flag Warnings are issued when the weather conditions can contribute to fire danger.

That criteria for a Red Flag Warning is met when we have extremely low relative humidity combined with strong winds. These conditions have to be met for three hours or longer. This year we've seen eleven consecutive days with Red Flag Warnings… which's more than we've seen even for a yearly total since 2015.