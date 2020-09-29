KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/28

Ethanol is big business in North Dakota. In fact, the industry produces around 520 million gallons per year within the state. A recent decision by President Trump's EPA has bolstered confidence within the industry. But, interest groups are calling it an election year stunt by the President to strengthen support from rural America.

The Renewable Fuel Standard, or RFS, was created by the EPA in 2005 to increase the amount of renewable fuel, such as ethanol, that gets blended into the nation's fuel supply. The goal of the RFS is to reduce U.S. reliance on foreign oil and cut carbon emissions. Each year that standard increases which means oil refineries are obligated to blend higher percentages of ethanol into their fuel every year. But, it hasn't worked that way. Dating back to 2011, more than 70 oil companies have applied for Renewable Fuel Exemptions to avoid having to blend ethanol into their gas. They needed to prove economic hardship in order to gain an RFS exemption.