KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast with Tom Schrader 10/28

La Nina is when the sea surface temperatures in the Pacific along the equator are colder than normal. This impacts the pressure systems in the air above this water which in turn impacts the pressure systems around the globe.

How does it affect North Dakota? It allows for a more variable jet stream. Arctic air outbreaks are more likely during this pattern. Megan Jones is a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Bismarck as well as a long range forecasting expert. She clears up a common misconception about La Nina winters, "La Nina typically doesn't have much of an influence on our winter precipiation. a lot of times you think that if we're favored for more below average temperatures, that must mean we're favored for more snow but there's not a lot of research supporting that La Nina itselfwill give us more snow."