KX Storm Team Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/10

North Dakota is used to extremes… whether it's incredibly cold or warm… wet or dry. It seems we rarely meet "normal" criteria. We went into the Fall and winter already abnormally dry… and with both Bismarck and Minot getting only just over thirteen inches of snow so far, we've seen our drought worsen.

The amount of moisture snow brings isn't as much as a Spring rain but it means something and it all adds up. So when we stayed very dry with each passing week, the drought monitor steadily worsened.