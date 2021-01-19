KX Storm Team Late Night Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/19

U-S Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Specialists have been stopping potentially threatening shipping containers from coming in to North Dakota.During an inspection of a rail container in International Falls, Minnesota--- a shipment that could've made its way all over the U-S, including North Dakota-- was turned away.

The shipment, originally from China, was said to have contained dangerous grass flies.The grass fly is a pest that feed on the secretions around the eyes and nose of animals and humans, and can spread dangerous bacteria.Gene Krause, Branch Chief CBP Agriculture, says monitoring what comes in to the country is essential to protecting our agriculture.