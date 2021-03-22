KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

With increased cloud cover overnight lows will remain mostly mild, down into the upper 20s and 30s. There will be a slight chance for precipitation, with slight chances continuing through tomorrow as a weak area of low pressure transverses our area. Temperatures tomorrow will mostly reach the 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will shift out of the north by Wednesday in response to a strong storm system to our southeast, and although sunshine will be prevalent, daytime highs will drop into the 40s across central North Dakota and lower 50s further west. There will be another chance for precipitation Thursday as another area of low pressure moves in, mostly across the north. Temperatures will remain above-average through the weekend with additional chances for precipitation Saturday.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder