KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The livestreamed video of the final minutes of Brian Quinones' life before he was fatally shot by police show him calmly driving a car and listening to music, running at least one red light as he leads officers on a chase through two Minneapolis suburbs.

At one point, the video shows, Quinones got out of the car with what appears to be a knife. Moments later, someone shouted an unintelligible command and multiple shots rang out. Quinones, 30, died at the scene.