KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

A few showers may push through North Dakota early tomorrow morning, and another round of isolated thunderstorms are possible by the afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll see a little bit of sunshine with high temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. In addition, winds will pick up considerably as a front moves in. Behind the front, we’ll continue to see windy conditions and slightly cooler temperatures with a few lingering showers. Another system arrives Thursday with a few showers possible, and again, slightly cooler temperatures. The next system in this barrage will arrive Saturday. This one looks quite potent, with a lot of moisture associated with it. Cooler air wrapping in could lead to a transition to snow, especially across the northwest. Confidence in accumulation at this time is very low, owing to the warm temperatures we’ve had recently.