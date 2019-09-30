KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

Addiction Policy Forum's Addiction Resource Center (ARC) has expanded to include over 560 verified resources for addiction treatment, recovery and harm reduction services in North Dakota, according to Vice President of Communications and Public Relations Casey Elliott, of Addiction Policy Forum.

"The ARC is the only place where people who are struggling with addiction and their loved ones can find resources for treatment, recovery and harm reduction services all in one place. Its database includes 56,000 recovery resources across the country, and 556 of them are in North Dakota," said Vice President of Community Engagement Kimberly Clapp, of Addiction Policy Forum.