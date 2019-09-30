KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

News

Cold air continues to move in behind last weekend’s system, and temperatures are expected to drop to near freezing for many overnight, even with the continued cloud cover. A Freeze Warning is in effect for our western counties where the coldest temperatures look to be. Cloud cover will continue through the day tomorrow for most, and rain chances will be highest across our far southwest. Some snow may also mix in across these areas with light accumulations possible. Another wave of precipitation will move in and affect mainly southern North Dakota Wednesday. Again, snow may mix in and light accumulations will be possible through the I94 corridor. By Thursday and Friday, drier weather will set in with temperatures closer to seasonal averages and a little more sunshine. Another storm system may arrive for the weekend, although details are still unclear at this point.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

