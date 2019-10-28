KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

Temperatures overnight will be some of the coldest so far this season with skies clearing behind the passage of a cold front. Winds will remain breezy, and this will contribute to wind chill near 0 degrees early tomorrow morning! Expect a cold day tomorrow with high temperatures only getting into the 20s for most, and a slight chance for light snow showers across our northern counties. High pressure will build in by the middle of the week, giving us more sunshine by Wednesday and a slight warmup into Halloween. There will be a chance for a few rain and snow showers Halloween evening, and some of these may linger into Friday. Another system will arrive in our state late Saturday into the latter half of the weekend, with temperatures remaining slightly below seasonal norms.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

