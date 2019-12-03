KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A photo of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg at a Native American reservation in North Dakota has been archived at the Library of Congress in Washington.

Photographer Shane Balkowitsch preserved the image on a glass plate and titled it “Standing For Us All.” The method known as “wet plate collodion” involves wetting glass with various chemicals before inserting the plate into a camera and developing the photo.