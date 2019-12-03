KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

After last weekend’s snowstorm, look for much quieter weather over the next few days. Ample sunshine will warm us up into the 30s and 40s tomorrow, although a strong breeze out of the west may make it feel a bit colder than that. Expect another sunny day on Wednesday with highs in the 30s and 40s with less wind before a cold front arrives that night into early Thursday morning. There’s a chance for a few light snow showers across our north Thursday morning, but otherwise high temperatures will be knocked down to the 20s as colder air moves in from the north. Quiet weather will continue into the weekend with seasonally cold temperatures. The next chance for accumulating snow appears to be Sunday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

