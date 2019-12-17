KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

BISMARCK -- Calling it good for everybody including farmers, President Donald Trump said the new USMCA deal finally ends the country's worst trade deal in NAFTA. It's a deal that will make it easier for crops like corn to cross international borders.

"Advancing the USMCA represents a win, not just for North Dakota, but for the American People, the American worker, the American small business owner," said Sen. Kevin Cramer in a video statement.