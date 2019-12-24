KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

Temperatures tonight will fall into the 20s to the southwest and into the single digits for our eastern counties as a warm front is draped across western North Dakota currently. Fog formation is possible across central portions of the state, particularly by tomorrow morning. The warm front will advance eastward across our area tomorrow, clearing skies and beginning to warm us up above normal average high temperatures. We'll remain in a regime of above-average temperatures and some sunshine through the rest of the weekend, with dry conditions expected. There is likely to be a change by early next week, as colder air from the north moves in and brings down our temperatures closer to seasonal averages. In addition, snow chances will increase beginning Christmas Eve, although at this point significant accumulations are not expected.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder