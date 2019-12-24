KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

Clouds will stick around through most of the night with fog possible and overnight lows in the relatively mild teens and 20s. The clouds won’t go anywhere as we head into Christmas Eve, but we’ll continue to remain dry with highs in the 20s and 30s. An area of low pressure to our southeast Christmas Day will increase snow chances. Although snow will be generally light, a few inches accumulation will be possible by the day after Christmas. Afterward, we’ll return to a dry and quiet pattern with some sunshine. Temperatures will remain close to their seasonal averages.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder