KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

A cold front will move through our area overnight, bringing the first hints of a pattern change that will bring colder air to the region. The front will stall over southwest North Dakota tomorrow. This will mean that temperatures by tomorrow afternoon will be much colder across our northeast counties than they will be across our southwestern ones. In addition, the stalled front will create snow chances across our southwest by later tomorrow. Snowfall accumulations are expected to be light, with an inch or two possible. A storm system will approach from the northwest by midweek, bringing snow chances across our far northern counties, with a few inches accumulation possible at this time. The bigger story with this system might be the colder air wrapping in behind it. Colder air will plunge into North Dakota by Friday and the weekend, dropping temperatures well below seasonal averages. The beginning of the weekend will also feature another chance for snow, although accumulations do not look to be significant at this time.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

