KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

Clouds will stick around overnight as a warm front advances across the viewing area. Light snow will move into western North Dakota tonight and eventually into central parts of the state after midnight. Accumulations look to be light, with no more than a trace expected by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will feature more cloud cover with continued mild temperatures, with perhaps a few light snow showers lingering into the afternoon. Wednesday will be a dry day with perhaps a few breaks in the clouds, but another system from the west will bring more chances for light snow Thursday. Data is suggesting that temperatures will begin to warm even more as we head into the weekend, as a strong westerly wind produces a chinook effect. In fact, high temperatures could possibly reach in excess of 20 degrees above average with a few spots reaching the 50s!

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

