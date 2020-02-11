KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’ll see a mostly dry overnight with temperatures dropping into the teens for most. Southwest winds will crank up tomorrow helping to raise temperatures well into the 30s, with clouds increasing ahead of a strong cold front. The front will arrive on the international border by tomorrow evening, increasing snow chances from north to south as it pushes in. Snow will be light, with accumulations of only a few inches possible. High temperatures on Wednesday will be set early in the morning and will plummet from there as cold high pressure builds in. Thursday morning will see the pinnacle of the cold temperatures, with many locations dropping into the teens below 0 as skies clear and winds calm. Thursday will be a sunny but cold day, and afterward, temperatures will warm quickly into the weekend. In fact, highs by Saturday will be back into the 30s as the mild pattern returns.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bismarck HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck HS Bball"

Maria Mann

Thumbnail for the video titled "Maria Mann"

Monday, February 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, February 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MPS Lunch Policy

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Lunch Policy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10"

Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobcats"

Helicopter Crackdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helicopter Crackdown"

Phone Scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phone Scam"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10"

Hunting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hunting"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/10"

Monday Forecast: Isolated snow showers & increasing clouds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Isolated snow showers & increasing clouds"

Kaidra Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kaidra Update"

Kaidra Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kaidra Interview"

Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Softball"

Top Five Plays of the week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Five Plays of the week"

First meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "First meeting"

Sexploitation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sexploitation"

Burn Awareness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burn Awareness"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-9-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-9-20"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge