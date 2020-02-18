KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

Cold air will continue to arrive from the north behind an area of low-pressure tonight, with temperatures dropping through much of the day tomorrow. Snow will also accompany the low-pressure system, with most getting a light dusting of accumulations. An inch or 2 will be possible across the west-central and southwest counties by tomorrow morning. Cold arctic high pressure settles in tomorrow, giving us plenty of sunshine but keeping high temperatures well below average. Wednesday morning will be the coldest point in the forecast, as a significant warm-up commences by midweek and into the weekend. In addition to the sunshine, high temperatures will push well above average across the region. We’ll stay dry, with the next chance for accumulating snow not likely until early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

