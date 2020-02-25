KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

BISMARCK -- "How do you get a job when you don't have a permanent residence? How do you fill out that initial paperwork? How do you go for an interview when you don't have anything but the clothes on your back?" asked Darcy Severson with Community Options.

In 2019, 567 people in North Dakota were counted as homeless. While that number is down from over 1,200 five years ago, leaders with several state agencies said it's still too many.