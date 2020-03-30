KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

Temperatures will be mild overnight, with lows only dropping into the 30s and 40s. A broad upper level low approaches from the west tomorrow. At the surface, a cold front will drag across the state. Ahead of the cold front, temperatures will warm into the 60s with a gusty southerly wind. Expect rain along the front as it moves east through the day, with winds shifting out of the northwest behind it. As it approaches central North Dakota, enough instability in the atmosphere may be present for the formation of thunderstorms with torrential downpours the main threat. By the time we head into Wednesday, enough cold air will be wrapping in behind the front and associated low to change rain over to snow. An area of accumulating snow may develop across the central or northwest part of the state as this happens. A second area of low pressure is then likely to push into our area from the southwest Thursday. With cold air in place, precipitation is likely to fall as snow. Uncertainty in the exact track of this system still exists, but it appears that portions of our area have the potential to receive accumulating snow of up to 6″, if not more. Our pattern will dry out Friday with high-pressure building in. Temperatures may run 20 degrees below average, but will quickly rebound into the weekend. Rain chances will also return beginning Saturday and continue into early next week, with highs again above average at the end of the forecast period.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder