KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

For some people their way of getting around day to day is by using the bus or calling a taxi. Thanks to the Coronavirus, some of these services are becoming very limited.

Some of you may have noticed a decline in the amount of cars you see out on the roads day to day. One thing you may not have noticed, where did all the buses and Taxis go? Capital Area Transit is still running buses around the Bismarck Mandan area but now you have to call in and schedule your ride, and make sure the destination is essential.