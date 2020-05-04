Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Showers will gradually wind down tonight with some clearing back to the west. With moisture in the air from the previous rain, fog formation will be possible across our eastern counties by early tomorrow morning. Daytime highs will be slightly warmer tomorrow, although still below seasonal averages. Expect some sunshine but another chance for rain showers and breezy northwest winds. Wednesday will be dry with more sunshine, but a system across our southwest Thursday will create slight rain chances, with the best chances across far southwest North Dakota. Sunshine will stick around to end the week but look for more rain chances through the weekend, with temperatures falling well below average as we see our upper-level flow from the north.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

McQuade Softball Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "McQuade Softball Tournament"

Monday, May 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, May 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Beulah Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Basketball"

Tattoo Shop Guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tattoo Shop Guidelines"

Coronavirus Deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Deaths"

Family Reunited with Cat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family Reunited with Cat"

Teacher Appreciation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Appreciation"

Aid for Farmers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aid for Farmers"

Forager Farm Virtual

Thumbnail for the video titled "Forager Farm Virtual"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/4"

Disc Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disc Golf"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/4"

Shawn Kluver

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shawn Kluver"

Uber Driver

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber Driver"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/4"

Monday forecast: Cloudy & Cool

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday forecast: Cloudy & Cool"

Rugby Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Basketball"

Hazen Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Track"

Contact Tracing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Contact Tracing"

Hair Salons Open Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hair Salons Open Up"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge